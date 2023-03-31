John Fetterman Does CBS Interview After Hospitalization For Depression – The Hamden Journal

John Fetterman has spoken publicly for the first time about his inpatient treatment for depression, giving an interview to Jane Pauley of CBS Sunday Morning.

Fetterman was discharged today, according to his representative, Joe Calvello, after spending six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while dealing with clinical depression.

“I had stopped leaving my bed,” the freshman Senator from Pennsylvania tells Pauley of his downward spiral in a clip posted online. “I’d stopped eating, dropping weight. I’d stopped engaging in some of the most things that I loved in life.”

Fetterman says he was aware of the paradox, given his political success.

“It’s like: You just won the biggest race in the country, and the whole thing about depression is that, objectively you may have won, but depression can absolutely convince you that you actually lost. And that’s exactly what happened. And that was the start of a downward spiral.”