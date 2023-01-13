John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw in Season 2 First Look

HBO Max has debuted a set of first look photos for “And Just Like That” Season 2, revealing that John Corbett will reprise his “Sex and the City” role as Aidan Shaw alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

The series acts as a sequel to “Sex and the City,” which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. It was renewed for a second season in March 2022, soon after its December 2021 premiere.

First appearing in Season 3, Aidan is a furniture designer who becomes a major love interest for Carrie. He is presented as the opposite of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who Carrie dates on and off throughout the years and eventually ends up with — before he dies in the pilot episode of “And Just Like That.”

See the photos of Corbett and Parker and Aidan and Carrie on the series’ instagram page below.

Along with “Sex and the City,” Corbett is known for starring in CBS’ “Northen Exposure” as Chris Stephens, Showtime’s “United States of Tara” as Max Gregson and in NBC’s “Parenthood” as Seth Holt. His movie credits include the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movies, “The Messengers” and the “To All the Boys” movies, along with “Sex and the City 2.”

Executive producers of “And Just Like That” include Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King.

