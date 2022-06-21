John Collins likely to be traded

The likelihood of a John Collins trade, league sources indicate, is as high as it’s ever been. Collins just completed the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract, but the newness of his deal didn’t do anything to downgrade external interest in the 6-foot-9 forward that has bubbled leaguewide since talks broke down between Collins and Hawks on a $90 million extension at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Rival teams have for weeks described the Hawks as a team looking to make broad changes around All-Star guard Trae Young. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are widely regarded as the only two other Hawks that the team wouldn’t trade. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022

Clint Capela and Ice Trae are close. Capela has been described to me a true Young favorite. The fact that the Hawks have been mentioned prominently as a potential destination for Ayton (via sign-and-trade) and Utah’s Rudy Gobert (via traditional trade) certainly suggests that Capela is by no means untouchable. Yet you can safely conclude that the Hawks will have to be certain they are upgrading their front line to part with a player Young is so fond of. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022

