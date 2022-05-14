John Cho Joins Season 2 Cast Of Apple Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: John Cho rounds out the Season 2 ensemble cast of Apple TV+’s hit murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty, from Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Cho, who has been tapped as a series regular, joins fellow new cast members Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong and Vivian Wu, as well as returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao.

Cho will star as Ulysses.

Created by Miller, The Afterparty is a genre-defying comedy series in which each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson, joined by Chao, reprising their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Haddish back as Detective Danner.

Season 2 will be co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Cho recently starred as Spike Spiegel in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. He will next star in Hannah Marks’ feature Don’t Make Me Go and an Untitled Star Trek sequel. Cho also previously exec produced Alan Yang’s Netflix pic, Tigertail and Erick Oh’s animated short Namoo. He’s repped by 3 Arts, UTA and attorneys Ryan Goodell and Alex Kohner of Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.

