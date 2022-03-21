John Cena’s ‘WWE Evil’ premieres, ‘Halo’ series debuts, Hillsong Church documentary launches, MGK drops new album

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 21-27, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: WWE Evil takes a look at some of wrestling’s most notorious characters

With WrestleMania right around the corner, get into the spirit with WWE’s first original series on Peacock, WWE Evil. With John Cena — who ironically has played a babyface for the majority of his WWE tenure — serving as executive producer and narrator, WWE Evil will explore some of the biggest heel characters in wrestling history. The documentary-style series promises viewers rare behind-the-scenes details as it looks at the impact characters such as The Miz, Undertaker, Sasha Banks and Ric Flair have had on both the sports entertainment industry and popular culture. The debut episode will take a deep dive into one of the most culturally significant and shocking heel turns in wrestling history, when Hulk Hogan went “Hollywood,” ditching his iconic red and yellow “Hulkamania” colors for the black and white of the New World Order during the late 1990s. — Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

WWE Evil premieres Thursday, March 24 on Peacock.

STREAM IT: Peek inside a celebrity mecca in Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

Not many pastors end up on TMZ, but Hillsong Church’s Carl Lentz did, as he presided over a congregation that included Justin Bieber — to whom he was reportedly a father figure — as well as Kourtney Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Vanessa Hudgens and other recognizable names. This three-part docuseries delves into the church’s massive growth since it was founded in 1983, and its moral failures in the years since. In its most infamous case, Lentz was forced to leave his position in 2020, as he admitted publicly that he had been unfaithful to his wife and the mother of his three children. His mistress, Ranin Karim, is one of many who speak out here; others are former members of the church who say they faced trauma and abuse there. The series also covers the downfall of Brian Houston, who left the church in January, after he was charged with concealing child sex abuse. — Raechal Shewfelt

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed premieres Thursday, March 24 on Discovery+.

STREAM IT: The long-awaited Halo series blasts onto TV screens after years of delays

It took a minute — OK, more like 17 years — but the blockbuster Xbox video game franchise is finally ready for its close-up as the next big streaming hit. Launching March 24 on Paramount+, Halo‘s 10-episode first season comes equipped with all of the game’s intergalactic firepower, and adds the story of a futuristic soldier discovering his previously forgotten origins. That solider, of course, is Halo‘s signature avatar: John 117 aka Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber. Joining forces with the teenage survivor of an alien attack, the veteran warrior suddenly has to navigate a future where old alliances can no longer be trusted and foes could potentially be… friends? — Ethan Alter

Halo premieres Thursday, March 24 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: Something’s seriously wrong with mom in You Are Not My Mother

You Are Not My Mother has already won our unofficial award for Best Movie Poster of the Year — it’s also the creepiest. Which is fitting, since writer-director Kate Dolan offers a thoroughly creepy viewing experience with this Irish import that debuted at September’s Toronto International Film Festival. Hazel Doupe stars as Char, a North Dublin woman whose bedridden mother Angela (Carolyn Brecker) mysteriously disappears a week before Halloween and later returns a completely different person. A very creepy person possibly possessed by a malevolent force. (And Mei thinks her mom is a problem in Turning Red.) Check out an exclusive clip from the acclaimed horror-thriller above. — Kevin Polowy

You Are Not My Mother opens in theaters and on demand Friday, March 25; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Naomi Watts braves the elements in Infinite Storm

Ten years after she and future Spider-Man, Tom Holland, survived a tsunami in The Impossible, Naomi Watts is once again experiencing some serious weather. In Infinite Storm, the two-time Oscar nominee plays a mountain climber who rescues a stranded summiteer from certain death in the middle of a raging blizzard. But if she has one false step, she’ll doom both of them. This exclusive clip from the film features her “tough love” approach to a mountain rescue. — E.A.

Infinite Storm premieres Friday, March 25 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: The Godfather celebrates golden anniversary with 4K trilogy release

Sure, you have to pay for it — but any cinephile would agree that Francis Ford Coppola and company are giving us a pretty special golden anniversary gift to celebrate a half-century since the release of The Godfather. The 1972 masterpiece, its equally adored 1974 sequel The Godfather Part II, and its — um, less celebrated (but not nearly as deserving of the scorn its received over the years) follow-up The Godfather Part III all hit 4K Ultra HD for the very first time in a new trilogy collector’s set. As its well established, Coppola takes his restorations and re-releases more seriously than anyone else in the business, so as you’d expect this one is also loaded with all new bonus features (watch an exclusive clip from a doc on the restoration above). Really, it’s an offer we can’t refuse. — K.P.

The Godfather Trilogy releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, March 22 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Olivia Rodrigo’s career is in overdrive

2021’s breakout pop sensation and this year’s Grammy darling conquers the small screen in Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), a cinematic journey from Salt Lake City to L.A. that chronicles the making of her acclaimed debut album, Sour. The “drivers license” star’s road-trip rockumentary features new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen studio footage. — Lyndsey Parker

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premieres Friday, March 25 on Disney+.

READ IT: Harry Potter Feasts & Festivities celebrates the beloved world of the boy wizard

Learn to craft floating candles, flying broomstick cake pops and much more with Jennifer Carroll’s lively book. She explains how to throw five different Potter-themed parties, with games, such as a DIY sorting hat, menus (Hogwarts House pizza, anyone?), magical creatures Halloween phoenix invitations and more. It’s all packaged alongside lovely photos for those who choose to follow along, and for the fans who simply want to ohh and ahh over the fun creations. — R.S.

Harry Potter Feasts & Festivities is available Tuesday, March 22 wherever books are sold, including Walmart.

WATCH IT: American Song Contest starts its own saga

The Eurovision Song Contest has been one of the most-watched broadcasts on the planet since it launched in 1956, but now Eurovision awareness is at an all-time high in the United States, due to several factors: In 2020, Will Ferrell’s satire Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was a hit and nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Song; last year’s Eurovision winner, Italy’s Maneskin, became a hard-rock sensation, scoring a top 15 hit in America and performing on Saturday Night Live; and the most famous Eurovision winner of all time, ABBA, recently reunited after a 40-year hiatus. So, now it’s the perfect time for a Stateside version of the competition. For eight consecutive weeks on live TV, singers from all U.S. states and six territories will compete for the title of Best Original Song on American Song Contest. Will ASC be as campy as its Euro predecessor? Well, Snoop Dogg is co-hosting (with Kelly Clarkson), Michael Bolton is representing Connecticut and SisQó is repping for Maryland… so, yes, that’s very possible. — L.P.

American Song Contest premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HEAR IT: Maren Morris sits down, is Humble

The multiple Grammy-, ACM-, and CMA Award-winner and Highwomen supergroup member returns with her much-anticipated third studio album, Humble Quest. Morris recently explained in an open letter to fans that the record was inspired by the uncertainty and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic. “What do you write about when the show can’t go on?” she wrote. “Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me. ‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all.” — L.P.

Humble Quest by Maren Morris is available Friday, March 25 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Complete your Oscar prep by binging all of the short film nominees

They may not be part of the main telecast this year, but the winners of the Oscar nominated shorts categories still go a long way to determining who wins… your office Oscar pool. And how can you predict what’s going to take home the statue if you don’t see them first? Shorts TV is screening all three shorts programs — animated, live action and documentary — at theaters around the country, with a VOD release expected closer to the March 27 ceremony. Standouts of this year’s selection include the near-future satire, Please Hold, which depicts what a fully-automated version of the American justice system might look like (spoiler alert: it’s not good); the beautifully surreal Chilean stop motion film, Bestia; and Lead Me Home, a moving portrait of California’s homeless problem. — E.A.

The 2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films are playing in theaters now.

HEAR IT: Machine Gun Kelly sells out

Following the surprise success of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, the polarizing rap-rocker returns with the equally cheekily named Mainstream Sellout (previously titled Born With Horns). Guests include British emo heroes Bring Me the Horizon, Lil Wayne, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Willow, Young Thug, Blackbear… and even Pete Davidson. — L.P.

Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly is available Friday, March 25 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BACK IT: You’ll want to pledge your allegiance to Funko’s Jurassic World tabletop legacy game

For their first foray into the world of legacy tabletop adventures, Funko Games and Prospero Hall are joining forces with Kickstarter to give fans a treat of T. Rex-sized proportions. Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is a decades-spanning saga where your decisions literally change the game on a regular basis. Set before, during and after the events of both Jurassic franchise, the game features a mixture of new and familiar humans and dinosaurs and a beautiful game board that’s not at all frozen in amber. Best of all, once you’ve finished the 12 legacy adventures, you can travel back to Jurassic Park to play the game over and over again. Consider your pledge the price of admission. — E.A.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar goes live on Kickstarter on Tuesday, March 22.

HEAR IT: Michael Bublé takes it Higher

The crooner’s ninth studio album (and first album since 2018), Higher, features a guest appearance by Willie Nelson on the Nelson-penned Patsy Cline country classic “Crazy” and covers of Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan songs, as well as a handful of Bublé originals. A press release boldly describes the record as “the definitive Bublé masterpiece.” — L.P.

Higher by Michael Bublé is available Friday, March 25 to download/stream on Apple Music.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo