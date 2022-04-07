John Cena Movie ‘Officer Exchange’ In The Works At Amazon Studios – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Officer Exchange, a big action comedy project, just sold to Amazon Studios. Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is starring in a script by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. The project is currently in development.

Cena will play Shepard “Shep,” a wrecking ball of a cop who teams up with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India.

Peacemaker producers EP Peter Safran and producer John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing the project for Amazon. Cena is executive producing.

Zazove and Turner wrote the Netflix Happy Madison comedy movie The Out-Law which is in post production, that pic starring Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, Adam Devine and Lil Rel Howery. Zazove wrote Paramount’s Sherlock Gnomes.

The Safran Company and Cena’s Peacemaker in its season one finale back in February scored the biggest single day viewership performance for an HBO Max series, 44% over its premiere. Cena is also a Co-EP on the James Gunn created DC show. The WWE professional wrestler and West Newbury, MA native’s blockbuster credits include F9, Bumblebee, Blockers, the Daddy’s Home franchise, Sisters and Trainwreck. Season 2 for Peacemaker is in the works.

Safran is behind many Warner Bros. upcoming tentpoles including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and milestone hits such as the $2 billion-grossing The Conjuring universe as well as the first Aquaman, the only DC movie to gross more than $1 billion worldwide, and Shazam! which made $366M WW.

Cena is repped by ICM and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Zazove is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.