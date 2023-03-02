John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu to Star in ‘Grand Death Lotto,’ Directed by Paul Feig for Prime Video

John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu are set to star in the action-comedy “Grand Death Lotto” for Prime Video. Paul Feig will produce and direct the film from a script by Rob Yescombe (“Outside the Wire”).

“Grand Death Lotto” is set in the very near future, where a competition known as “the Grand Lottery” has been established in “economically challenged California.” But, as the film’s official logline explains, there’s a catch: “Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize.”

The logline continues: “New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.”

“I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity,” Feig stated, announcing the new movie, which starts production next week. “This lotto will make winners of us all.”

The lead trio are no strangers to the genre with “Grand Theft Lotto” marking a reunion for Awkwafina and Liu, who starred in the 2021 Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Cena is a DC star leading the hit HBO Max series “Peacemaker.”

The Amazon Studios film is produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Paul Feig. Cena, Zack Roth, and Rob Yescombe will executive produce.

“’Grand Death Lotto’ is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there’s no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We can’t wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Feig is DGA-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, writer, producer, and author whose most recent film “The School for Good and Evil” debuted at number 1 on Netflix. In all, Feig’s films have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, including “Bridesmaids,” “Last Christmas,” “The Heat,” “Ghostbusters” and “Spy.” In addition to “Grand Theft Lotto,” Feig is set to direct and produce a sequel to “A Simple Favor” for Lionsgate and Amazon Studios.

The new film comes amid an equally busy period for Cena, whose upcoming credits include the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “Fast X,” the Matthew Vaughn-helmed spy thriller “Argylle” and the sequel to “Vacation Friends.” Cena will also star opposite Zac Efron in Prime Video’s “Ricky Stanicky,” from Peter Farrelly.

Later this year, Awkwafina will be seen in Universal’s “Renfield,” opposite Nicolas Cage and Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” She’s also set to star opposite Sandra Oh in Hulu’s upcoming “Untitled Sister Comedy Project” and the third season of Comedy Central’s “Nora from Queens.”

Liu is next set to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming feature “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

