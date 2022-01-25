John Boyega Discusses His Role In Film ‘892’ – The Hamden Journal

As you know, the in person festival was canceled due to rising concerns of the omicron variant of Covid-19 and it has moved to an online screening format for press and attendees.

John Boyega is the star of Sundance US Dramatic Competition entry 892. Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and written by Corbin, and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Along with Boyega the film also stars Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, and the Late Michael K Williams.

892 is the tragic true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley. the film tackles the on-going struggle for veterans to adapt to civilian life after service, and the obstacles they face when seeking the care, benefits, and societal recognition. The story follows Brian Brown Easely at a vulnerable time in his life. When his disability check fails to materialize from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself on the brink of homelessness and breaking his daughter’s heart. No other options, he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and says “I’ve got a bomb.”

In this episode, I talk about how he tapped into the psychosis of Easely as a character, and his struggle with PTSD, working with Michael K Williams in one of his last performances, and his upcoming projects which includes Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King.

Be sure to subscribe to The Hamden Journal’s Scene 2 Seen podcast on Apple Podcast and Spotify!