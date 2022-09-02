John Bolton discusses newly unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory and Pat Cipollone’s grand jury testimony

Reuters

Former Trump-era White House lawyers to appear before grand jury probing Jan.6 -sources

The two former top White House lawyers during the Trump administration are expected to appear before a grand jury on Friday that is probing events related to Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter said. Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin will appear as witnesses, after they were previously subpoenaed to answer questions that will assist with the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. The anticipated appearance of Cipollone and Philbin, which was reported earlier by ABC News, will mark the most high-profile witnesses to date who have been summoned to provide testimony to the grand jury.