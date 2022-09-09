Joey Votto nominated for Roberto Clemente Award; Reds claim pitcher off waivers

CHICAGO – Joey Votto has no issue speaking at length on a variety of topics including his approach at the plate, the parts of baseball that are unique compared to other sports and some off-the-field topics.

One thing he avoids talking about is his charity work, though he was the Cincinnati Reds’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the second consecutive year.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin and John Sadak in the second inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

The award recognizes the player who demonstrates “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Brent Suter, a Cincinnati native and Moeller grad, was the Milwaukee Brewers’ nominee. The winner is announced during the World Series.

“I try really hard not to share it publicly,” Votto said in an appearance on MLB Network on Thursday, “but there are plenty of moments where I’m connecting with the community and doing things I feel like they motivate and energize me to be a better version of myself. I’m thankful to the people that have welcomed me in and allowed me to support and be supported. This is more a gift to me than it is something I’m giving.”

Votto, who often visits the Reds’ Urban Youth Academy, tries to keep most of his charity work kept behind the scenes, but he has tried to make himself more visible throughout Cincinnati. Rehabbing from a torn rotator cuff and a torn bicep, he will enter the last guaranteed season in his contract in 2023.

“I think at this point in my career, the concern or the discomfort that I experienced earlier in my career connecting in my community with the fans, it’s dissipated,” Votto said. “Now, I just feel like I’m with the fans. There is no barrier. We’re all one together. With that comfort comes those moments between the fanbase, whether road or home, and myself. It’s been really enjoyable to feel the transition during the course of my career.”

Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds gives away his game worn signed cleats to a fan during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

What sparked the change?

“It’s a shallow feeling just being successful, both in your craft, performance-wise, financially. You feel like you’re getting accolades and attention all the time, and at some point, you realize there is so much more to life,” he said. “I took a course on the science of well-being, it’s provided by Yale, and one of the things they mentioned is you can get a lot of happiness, you can feel very satisfied – lasting happiness – the more you give. Selfishly, I like to feel well. It just so happens once you enter into that habit, all of a sudden you realize how addicting it can be.

“On top of that, you can see the support you’re lending, the appreciation and then you just serve. You think it’s backward. Things coming your way should be the satisfying experience, but the more I give, the happier I am, the more connected I feel to people, the more my social group expands and the more I feel connected with my brothers and sisters around the world – I don’t mean to be so ‘we are the world’ right now.”

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Luke Farrell throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Toronto.

The Reds claimed right-handed reliever Luke Farrell off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Friday, a player who made nine relief appearances with the club in 2017.

Farrell made two starts with the Cubs this season and he’s made 11 starts at Triple-A. The Reds need an extra starter next week when they will play a pair of doubleheaders, one against the Pittsburgh Pirates and one against the St. Louis Cardinals, in a five-day span.

He allowed 12 hits and five runs in 11 innings with the Cubs with nine strikeouts and three walks. At Triple-A, the 31-year-old Farrell had a 5.03 ERA in 59 innings with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks.

The son of former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, he allowed five hits and three runs in 10 1/3 innings during his stint with the Reds.

The Reds have five right-handed pitchers on rehab assignments or expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next week.

► Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, building up to 60-65 pitches. That lines him up to return to the Reds’ rotation on Sept. 16 in St. Louis.

► Graham Ashcraft (right biceps soreness) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Friday in Milwaukee. The next step is likely starting a rehab assignment Wednesday for Louisville in St. Paul, Minnesota. If Ashcraft needs only one rehab start, he could make three more starts with the Reds this season.

► Connor Overton (stress reaction in lower back) is expected to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday for Louisville and slated to throw 50-55 pitches. It’ll be his first time pitching in a game since he allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians on May 17.

► Robert Dugger (right shoulder pain) is scheduled to pitch two innings for Louisville on Sunday, likely following Greene. Dugger allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in his last start with the Reds, so there isn’t a guarantee he returns to the big-league rotation when he’s healthy.

► Right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte, out since April with elbow inflammation, pitched two-thirds of an inning to begin his rehab assignment Thursday. He allowed two hits, one run and one walk while striking out a batter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto nominated for prestigious award