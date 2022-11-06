Joey Logano wins 2022 Cup Series title with victory at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Joey Logano is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Logano drove away from the field on the race’s final restart on Sunday at Phoenix to win the 2022 championship. Logano passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with 30 laps to go and held on to win over Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney as fellow title contender Ross Chastain finished third.

Logano and his team were undeniably the best all day at Phoenix. Logano led 188 of the race’s 312 laps and he was the top title-contending car for all but one of the race’s green-flag laps. No one outside of Blaney had anything for Logano. And Blaney wasn’t a part of the four drivers racing for the title.

“It’s all about championships, that’s what it’s all about,” Logano said after exiting his car.

As Chastain finished third, Christopher Bell was 10th and Chase Elliott was 28th and two laps down among the other title contenders. Elliott went spinning off Chastain’s bumper on a restart with 113 laps to go. Chastain got a run on Elliott and made a move to Elliott’s left. Elliott went down to defend the move as Chastain was just to his inside. Chastain didn’t lift off the gas and Elliott’s car went spinning into the inside wall.

It was the first wreck between drivers racing for the Cup Series title in the winner-take-all title race since the infamous restart crash involving Logano and Carl Edwards in 2016. Edwards abruptly retired after that race and hasn’t appeared in a NASCAR race since.

Chastain said after the race that Elliott made an “erratic” move to his left and said that he didn’t want to race Elliott or anyone dirtily and intentionally wreck them.

“I feel like I had position on him and he tried to cover it late,” Chastain said.

Elliott deflected when he was asked by NBC about what happened between himself and Chastain on the track and didn’t answer the question.