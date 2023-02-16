Joey Logano shines in Duel 1 at Daytona; Duel 2 will set final Daytona 500 field

Picking up right where he left off in 2022, Joey Logano made his way to Victory Lane on Thursday night in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway, winning a drag race with Christopher Bell to the checkered flag.

Logano led 29 laps in front of the field, setting the pace for the Ford camp, which had a dominant night under the lights. Seven of the top 10 finishers raced under the Blue Oval banner, including Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who finished third.

Despite a rather organized race throughout the evening, the flurry of moves and blocks in the final two laps set the race up for an exhilarating finish. Bell darted to the outside of Logano but fell short by just 0.018 seconds at the finish, for one of the closest Duel races in recent memory.

The 2022 Duel winner Chris Buescher and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.

After earning another Daytona 500 pole with an exceptional qualifying effort Wednesday, Alex Bowman finished without damage in 17th, securing his P1 starting position. Among the open entrants, Zane Smith finished highest in eighth — good enough to secure his place in Sunday’s race, driving the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Up next, the next 21-driver field will compete in Duel 2 to finalize the field for Sunday’s “Great American Race” (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Bluegreens Vacation Duel 2 is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

