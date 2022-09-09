Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Expecting First Baby Together: ‘So Blessed’

joey lawrence

Joey Lawrence is going to be a father of three!

The actor and wife Samantha Cope — who tied the knot in May — are expecting their first baby together, Lawrence revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

“The blessings just keep on coming,” he captioned a shot of them on the beach, where Cope throws her hands up in a bikini as he holds her bump.

“Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!”

“Ohh hi baby daddy 🥰❤️❤️,” she replied in the comments, to which Lawrence added, “😏🤍.”

Cope shared an Instagram Reel compilation on her page, which showed the reactions of friends and family as they shared their pregnancy news.

“It’s been fun getting to know you so far little one! We are so blessed!” she captioned the video.

The couple’s new addition will be the first baby for Cope and the third for Lawrence, who is also dad to daughters Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Both of the girls were on hand in May, when Lawrence and Cope were married in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence, 46, told PEOPLE of Cope, 35. “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

Close friends and family — including the groom’s brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence — looked on as the couple exchanged vows during the intimate affair planned by Heather Christan Folger of HCD Weddings and Events.

Earlier this summer, Lawrence released his original song — the song the two first danced to as husband and wife — “6 PM” as a single.

“Sharing something really personal with you all! My new single is out and it just so happens to be the song on our amazing personal wedding video and the first song we danced to as Husband & Wife,” he captioned the wedding video on Instagram. May you all find that special person you can’t wait to rush home to everyday at #6pm 🙏🏻!”