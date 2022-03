Joey Harrington offers hilarious advice to Marcus Mariota after signing with Falcons

When it comes to playing for the Atlanta Falcons, former Oregon Ducks legend Joey Harrington knows a thing or two.

After spending the first four years of his career in Detroit with the Lions, and then taking a quick one-year stop with the Miami Dolphins, Harrington spent the last year of his NFL career with the Falcons, where he started 10 games and went 3-7 with 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Now, a day after fellow Oregon legend Marcus Mariota signed a new deal with the Falcons as a free agent, Harrington offered some advice for his fellow Duck alumni to make sure that Mariota finds more success than he did.

It may not be the coach quitting, since Arthur Smith will be in just his second year with the team, but Mariota is certainly going to have his work cut out for him in order to succeed with the Falcons. The receiving corps has been decimated after the team got rid of Julio Jones a couple of years back, and Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022-23 season due to gambling infractions. On the upside, Atlanta drafted stud tight end Kyle Pitts last year, and they also saw a resurgence from RB Cordarrelle Patterson as well.

In any rate, it is great to see Mariota get a chance to earn the starting QB spot with a team, though, so he can show what he can do on the field rather than serving as a backup once again.

