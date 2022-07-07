Joey Bart homer erased by wacky fan interference in Giants-Diamondbacks

Bart’s homer erased by wacky fan interference vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For a moment, it appeared Joey Bart had provided the Giants’ with a much-needed spark.

With San Francisco, still slumping through a six-game losing streak, trailing 4-0 in its series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bart unleashed a powerful right-handed swing and sent a baseball 100 mph off the bat into the stands for a three-run blast.

Until it wasn’t.

A replay review revealed that a Diamondbacks fan had reached over the outfield wall to pull it back, and the umpires ruled it fan interference, crediting Bart with a double.

Instead of cutting the four-run deficit to one, the Giants only scored one run on the play. Bart trotted back to second base and Tommy La Stella, who likely would’ve scored if the baseball hit the wall and stayed in play instead of winding up in the fan’s glove, went back to third.

Although Bart was still given a double, the fan interference seemed to deflate any momentum the Giants momentarily captured. A game-changing moment for Bart, activated just hours ahead of the game, would’ve been huge for the catcher as he attempts to make an impact on the team while Curt Casali nurses an oblique strain on the injured list.

RELATED: Why there are no easy fixes for Giants’ defensive woes

As for the fan? He oddly threw the baseball back onto the field after making the catch and likely was escorted out of the ballpark without a souvenir.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast