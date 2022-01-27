EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to drama The Lost Girls directed by Livia De Paolis.

The film is inspired by J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan and is based on the novel by Laurie Fox. Vertical is planning a day-and-date release in the U.S. on June 17, 2022.

The film is written and directed by De Paolis (Emoticon 😉), who also stars in the film along an ensemble cast including Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Vanessa Redgrave (Atonement), Julian Ovenden (The Crown), Parker Sawyers (Southside with You), Emily Carey (Wonder Woman), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Ella Rae Smith (Séance) and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Hook.

Myriad Pictures is handling international sales and will continue to drum up business at the upcoming virtual European Film Market (EFM). Myriad and UTA co-repped the film for the U.S. with UTA Independent Film Group taking the lead on the sale.

Photon Films will release the film in Canada. Altitude is releasing in the UK.

The Lost Girls chronicles four generations of Darling women as they struggle in the aftermath of their adventures with Peter Pan (Partridge) in Neverland. Like her grandmother (Redgrave) and her mother Jane (Richardson), Wendy (Carey and De Paolis) must escape Pan’s hold on her and the promise he desperately wants her to keep. As her daughter Berry (Rae-Smith) comes into Peter’s orbit, Wendy must fight to save her relationship with her daughter while reconciling her legacy.

“Livia’s reimagining of this classic tale in a modern context is bolstered by her work on both sides of the camera, along with the iconic multigenerational ensemble she has assembled. We look forward to unveiling the film to US audiences,” said Tony Piantedosi, SVP of Acquisitions at Vertical Entertainment.

Backers include Ingenious Media and Myriad Pictures in association with LipSync. Producers are Sam Tipper-Hale, Peter Touche, and Livia de Paolis with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico as an executive producer.