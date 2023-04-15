Joel McHale & Vella Lovell Joke About Critters On Set – The Hamden Journal

You may never believe what’s in store for the remainder of Season 1 of Fox’s Animal Control.

“There’s a couple of cliffhangers. But I think we discover a German submarine and we take command of it, but all the controls are in German so we don’t even know how to drive it and we’re getting a lot of depth charges going off,” joked star Joel McHale during The Hamden Journal’s Contenders TV panel. “So it’s exciting. Well, that’s it, pretty much it was a thrill to shoot. We all get loaded into a plane and we’re wearing soccer uniforms.”

That would certainly be a wild departure from the plot of the series so far. All of that is unlikely to actually happen, but what viewers can definitely count on is more humorous hijinks between the Seattle Animal Control unit and the critters they come in contact with on the job, according to its stars.

There is an upcoming scene that Vella Lovell, who plays precinct boss Emily Price, says she shot “with a child and multiple cats.” She didn’t elaborate, so it’ll be up to audiences to use their imagination until the episode airs.

McHale and Lovell agreed that the series doesn’t shy away from its animal stars. Instead, they’re almost always treated as No. 1 on the call sheet.

“We’re going straight into the storm. We’re not trying to avoid it. So we make the animals like the main characters. And I think that the fact that we know that stuff, so if the animal is incredibly cute, and you’re distracted by it, then great,” McHale said.

Lovell added that she even ran into an old co-star on set. “There was this one dog called Brass who was I think in our second episode, or maybe even our first episode. I have done another movie with him. He is booked and blessed. Like this dog is busy. I was like, ‘Hey, Brass. It’s me,’” she said.

McHale also recalled working with a tarantula named Gretchen.

“It was way more pleasant than I ever thought it would be,” he said. “She works at all the schools around Vancouver. I am not kidding. And they just set her on my face…I have footage.”

