Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor & Rory Kinnear Star In ‘The Bank Of Dave’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones and Cruella star Joel Fry, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and No Time to Die and 007 franchise star Rory Kinnear are set to star in the romantic comedy The Bank of Dave written by Piers Ashworth and directed by Chris Foggin.

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick; The Bank of Dave tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Fry (Yesterday, In The Earth, Love Wedding Repeat) plays young London lawyer Hugh who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system. Dynevor (The Colour Room) plays feisty local doctor Alexandra. Olivier winner and BAFTA nominee Kinnear (Bond, Penny Dreadful & The Imitation Game) will play Dave.

Netflix has acquired UK and Irish rights and WME Independent, the international film financing and distribution arm of talent agency WME, will handle the rest of worldwide sales.

Ashworth’s credits include Save The Cinema and Blithe Spirit) while Foggin’s feature directing credits include Fisherman’s Friends and Kids in Love.

The Bank of Dave is produced by Piers Tempest (Military Wives, Ordinary Love, The Wife) of Tempo Productions with Matt Williams (Save The Cinema, Last Train to Christmas) and Karl Hall of Future Artists Entertainment. Ingenious Media are funding, in association with Automatik and Spitfire Audio. Peter Touche, Hannah Perks, Jo Bamford, David Fishwick, Katie Lander, Piers Ashworth and Michael Reuter Executive Produce.

Said Foggin, “I was immediately drawn to this story about the triumph of community, and I’m delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast. I truly believe the world needs films like this!”

Tempest added, “This is such a great story and I’m delighted to be working with Chris and the team on the film, which I am sure will really resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Fishwick said: “To have a global movie made in Burnley about such an important part of my life, is truly amazing. I was overwhelmed when I was approached with the idea and its incredibly exciting to see the production starting soon.”

Fry is repped by Independent Talent Group, Dynevor is repped by United Agents, Gersh and Luber Roklin, and Kinnear by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.