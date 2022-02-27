Joel Embiid on his two-man game with James Harden: Unstoppable

Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid when asked about how he feels about the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable.”

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tyrese Maxey: “Joel, you looking at all the free throws you shot?”

Joel Embiid: “You never seen anything like that. That’s what happens when you get fouled all the freaking time.” pic.twitter.com/4Xk2T38mPw – 4:39 PM

James Harden @JHarden13

Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/ApVwKOjYyr – 4:37 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

James Harden-Joel Embiid duo dominated in 76ers win over Knicks in MSG matinee sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 4:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden-Embiid two man game. Ball hits the second side to Maxey whose apparently gonna get plenty of chances to dust closeouts.

The other theme here is Harris’ man junking up driving lanes. pic.twitter.com/ejoEODSwJS – 4:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid attempted 27 free throws today.

Only one player has attempted more in the last 6 seasons — Ben Simmons (15-29). pic.twitter.com/TYDJtUXsKQ – 4:35 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

“You gotta make a decision: Do you stay on me or stay on him? And if you want to guard both of us with the other guys, now you got Matisse diving to the rim or wide-open shooters.” pic.twitter.com/8blSjGvkal – 4:33 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden, I *think* suggests Korkmaz spot up at the line top key, instead of in SoHo. pic.twitter.com/hJ7xDzYYKX – 4:32 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Barrett, really playing well right now, gets to his strong hand for gorgeous finish. Then Harden doesn’t know why Green skips him for the inbound. pic.twitter.com/GYPpP0imMh – 4:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid when asked about how he feels about the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable.” – 4:10 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden says he was in Tobias Harris’ ear all day long to keep him focused despite his struggles from the floor on offense. Harris had the 3 big buckets in the 4th quarter. #Sixers – 4:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden says his body feels as good as it has “in a long time,” but admitted his conditioning is still a work in progress after being out for a few weeks. Said he’s excited about the pop he’s able to play with and how he’s getting to the basket. – 4:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid is averaging 0.35 free throws per minute.

That’s the most by any player in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Iuh2KmRFCM – 4:03 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Yeah it took basically two games for me to be totally in on the Harden-Embiid pairing. Holy shit. The Knicks attention to detail was a disaster, but the Harden-Embiid PnR took zero time to figure itself out. – 4:02 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

I was told James Harden was too slow.

I was told James Harden was too old.

I was told James Harden is selfish.

I was told James Harden is a ball hog.

I was told James Harden could never co-exist w/Joel Embiid. – 4:02 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks fall to 76ers as James Harden, Joel Embiid dominate nypost.com/2022/02/27/kni… via @nypostsports – 4:01 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In his last game w/ Brooklyn, James Harden scored 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

In his first two games w/ Philly, Harden is averaging 28 points (on 58% shooting), 14 assists and 9 rebs.

Hard not to feel a bit disgusted by stars flat quitting on their team and getting rewarded. – 4:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Joel Embiid shot 23-for-27 from the line today.

That is all. – 3:51 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

James Harden today:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 16 AST

✅ 5 STL

Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Harden is one of only four players to record at least 25p/10r/15a/5s in a game, and he and Chris Paul are the only players to do so multiple times (twice each). pic.twitter.com/AwSBYzemIe – 3:48 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid and James Harden’s first 2 games together:

52-59 FT – 3:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

￼ Sixers guard James Harden had a 29-point triple-double with 5 steals. Harden (2022, 2018) joins Chris Paul (2009, 2006) as the only players with multiple games of 25-15-10-5. @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Everyone is gonna rush to the free throw numbers after 76ers win at MSG, but bigger eye-opener for me is Embiid-Harden assist-TO ratio: 19:5 – 3:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Free throw attempts in the last 2 games:

73 — Heat

71 — Knicks

66 — Grizzlies, Bucks

62 — Spurs

62 — Pelicans

61 — Nets, Blazers

59 — Embiid and Harden pic.twitter.com/fBRCLz5jpc – 3:47 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Joel Embiid took 27 free throw attempts today. That’s the most in a game since Anthony Davis had 27 on Oct. 29, 2019. – 3:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The new-look @Philadelphia 76ers, in just their second game together, get the 125-109 win.

Embiid: 37 PTS / 9 REB / 4 BLK

Harden: 29 PTS / 10 REB / 16 AST

Maxey: 21 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST

Thybulle: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL – 3:46 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

James Harden Philly debut on Wednesday vs the Knicks. Grease the poles now – 3:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden Sixer career:

27 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 58 FG% | 71 3P%

29 PTS | 10 REB | 16 AST | 57 FG% | 43 3P%

He is the first player in NBA history with 25p/10a in his first 2 games with a new team. pic.twitter.com/LS7xM8FzJv – 3:45 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win 125-109.

Embiid, Harden and Maxey have combined for 176 points on 92 field goal attempts in the two games of the Embiid/Harden era. – 3:44 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

37-9-3 for Embiid

29-10-16 (and 5 steals) for Harden

21-7-3 from Maxey

And a lot of pick-and-roll mastery from Philadelphia as the good start with Harden continues phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:43 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

James Harden

29 pts

16 ast

10 reb

5 stl – 3:43 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 18 road games.

It’s the longest such streak in @Philadelphia 76ers history by three games and tied for the seventh-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/PZ8bgJJlQN – 3:42 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden with his 68th career triple-double today.

29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 steals and he’s 2-0 as a Sixer. – 3:42 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: 76ers 125, Knicks 109.

Knicks fall to 25-36 on the season, 12th in the East. They have lost 15 of 18.

• Barrett 24-5-6

• Randle 16-10-7

• Fournier 24 pts

• Quickley 21 & 5

• Embiid 37 & 9 (23-27 FTs)

• Harden 29-10-16

79 combined free-throw attempts in the game. – 3:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid today:

37 PTS

9 REB

4 BLK

23-27 FT (career high)

He fouled out both Knicks centers. pic.twitter.com/GWk8HnkuST – 3:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 125, Knicks 109. Harden with 29-10-16. Embiid with 37 and 9. That was a slog for a lot of the game because of all the free thorws, but the Sixers surged ahead late and are now 2-0 with Harden and 37-23 overall. They’ll play the Knicks again at home Wednesday. – 3:41 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Don’t think I’ve ever seen this many Sixers fans in MSG. And they exploded when James Harden finished off the triple-double.

Sixers win 125-109. They are 37-23. – 3:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Final line for James Harden:

29 points,

16 assists,

10 rebounds,

5 steals,

3 made 3-pointers – 3:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden 2nd game as a Sixer:

29 PTS

10 REB

16 AST

5 STL

He is the first player in franchise history with a 25/10/15/5s game. pic.twitter.com/Y3F2RWxRSt – 3:40 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

I know it’s only two games, but you have to wonder why Philly didn’t make the Harden move earlier. – 3:40 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Remember that Horford/Richardson year when Embiid just looked frustrated and angry all the time? He looks the opposite of that now. – 3:40 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Joel Embiid made 23 free throws vs. the Knicks.

Ben Simmons made 25 free throws in the 2021 playoffs. – 3:40 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

James Harden gets his first triple double as a Sixers player. Game 2. – 3:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden picks up the 1st triple-double with the #Sixers – 3:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tobias Harris bodies Immanuel Quickley out of his way and dunks the ball, capping a 16-4 run over the past 5:30 that has the 76ers up 122-109 with 1:29 to go. Barring some craziness in the final 89 seconds, Philly will improve to 2-0 with James Harden. – 3:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Embiid is now 23-of-27 from the FT line this afternoon.

The 23 made free throws is tied (with Kobe Bryant) for the most FT’s ever made by an opponent at MSG in a single game – 3:37 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Maxey thriving w/ Harden rather than being marginalized might be the most satisfying part of this – 3:37 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

You know James Harden is serious if he’s balling out like this in a Sunday afternoon game. – 3:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans had a season-high 41 free throw attempts against Phoenix on Friday.

Joel Embiid and James Harden have attempted 37 free throws with 3 minutes left in their game today against the Knicks. – 3:35 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think the defensive concerns for this Philly roster are still valid, but offensively, it doesn’t matter one bit that Embiid isn’t the traditional rolling big Harden has always had. The Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll already looks incredible. – 3:33 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per @stathead There have been 13 games of a player shooting 30+FTA (Wilt has 6 of those). Joel Embiid has 27 FTA with 4:30 remaining. – 3:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid now has the most free throws in a single game by any player this season, as he’s going to the line for the 26th and 27th times today. The single-game lead going into today’s game was 25. – 3:29 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Embiid shooting his 26th and 27th FTs of the day. He’s made a career-high 22 thus far. – 3:29 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

imagine putting your arm in front of that embiid wind up at the rim – 3:27 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid has made a career-high 21 free throws today thus far (25 attempts).

There are 6 minutes left to play. – 3:24 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If the Sixers had just given all of Harris’ minutes to Isaiah Joe, they’d be up 10 minimum. Harris might well he better but that Harden-Matisse-Embiid-Maxey unit just needed a VERY basic spot up shooter to smash. – 3:23 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid has made 19 free throws in tonight’s game and is about to go to the line for two more. Will be a career-high if he makes both. – 3:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims have both fouled out early in the fourth. Thibodeau staying small for now with Randle and Toppin. We’ll see when Embiid gets back in later. – 3:15 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Robinson and Sims have both fouled out for the Knicks…and Embiid has not even checked back in yet. – 3:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden just drew the 6th foul on Jericho Sims – 3:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Well, that helps. James Harden with a deep triple and Philly ties it at 98. Harden now has 25 points. Tobias Harris needs to give this team something right now on offense. #Sixers – 3:11 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Lol James Harden’s defense on Barrett’s drive. – 3:10 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Sixers take a 91-89 lead to the fourth. Embiid with 29. Harden with 20 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. – 3:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: Are #76ers Top 5 with happy James Harden? (w/video) #NBA75 https://t.co/32EGsZguk9 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/kq3cMrcrcq – 3:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After 3 here at MSG: 76ers 90, Knicks 89.

3’s attempted by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 4-8

3’s attempted by the rest of the 76ers: 2-for-16 (and Georges Niang is 2-for-4).

Embiid has 29/6, Harden 20/7/13/5 for Philly.

Fournier has 24, Knicks shooting 10/24 from 3. – 3:06 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Sixers running Delay (5-Out), Chicago Action with Harden, Embiid + either Thybulle or Harris with a lot of success.

What is Delay? Big is the playmaker, which makes the opposing Big step away from the basket, opening both driving lanes and passes for 3s. pic.twitter.com/3AACLuD8UP – 3:06 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 91, Knicks 89 at the end of the third. Garden crowd came alive for really the first time all game as the Knicks mounted their comeback. Harden has 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Embiid with 29 and 6. Maxey with 18 points and 6 rebounds. – 3:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the 76ers lead the Knicks 91-89.

• Barrett 16-5-4

• Randle 16-8-6

• Fournier 24 pts

• Quickley 13 pts

• Embiid 29 & 6

• Harden 20-7-13, 5 stls – 3:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philly leads it 91-89 after 3 at The Garden. Joel Embiid has 29 and 6 and James Harden has 20, 13, 7, w d 5 steals. #Sixers – 3:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden about to check in following the timeout with the Sixers up 87-81 with 2:35 left in third quarter: – 2:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is about to go to the line for the 20th and 21st times in this game. He just drew the 5th foul on Mitchell Robinson with 2:35 to go in the 3rd. #Sixers – 2:54 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden has 17 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 turnovers in 24 minutes, 37 seconds of action. He’s shooting an efficient 5 of 8 from the field, including going 2-for-4 from behind the arc. He also made all five of his foul shots. The #Sixers lead 85-81 in third. – 2:52 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Have a peek at the number of assists James Harden has. Enjoy. – 2:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden entered today’s game with an average of 10.2 assists per game, .5 back of Chris Paul for the league lead. He’s already up to 12 again today, after the same number Friday, and should make a real run at CP’s mark for what would be his second assist crown of his career. – 2:46 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Says @Stephen A. Smith: “Clearly [Harden’s] more interested in being a leader than a scorer because I counted at least three shots that he passed up to give to somebody else. That ain’t the James Harden from Houston. That’s the James Harden we saw in Brooklyn last year.” pic.twitter.com/rsntg5F4Qy – 2:41 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

eMbIiD wOnT cAtCh LoBs – 2:35 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Harden now has five steals to go with his 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds early in the third quarter. – 2:32 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

It’s always astonishing that the reaction when James Harden arrives to a new team is always “Holy crap this guy’s good”.

Like, of course. Send me the address to the rock you currently live under lol – 2:25 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

In their first three halves together, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey scored 138 combined points on 70 FGAs. – 2:20 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers up 65-56 at the half. Embiid (20), Harden (15) and Maxey (14) have combined for 49 on 16-24 shooting. Harden also has 10 assists and 4 steals at the break. New York has 11 TOs, compared to just 6 for the Sixers. – 2:17 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

After a couple months break, Embiid has me back on ‘just don’t get hurt today’ mode. – 2:16 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid sat on the Sixers bench for about a minute before walking slowly back to the locker room. Seems like he’s OK, he’s talking with one of the refs on the way back, but he just went straight into the first row through the Knicks bench. – 2:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Harden has 15 points and 10 assists in the first half. Embiid, who ended the half on the floor behind the Knicks bench after trying to block a Fournier 3, has 20 points. Fournier has 14, Barrett 12, Randle 11. Knicks are losing. – 2:16 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 65, Knicks 56. Sixers led by as many as 12. Harden already with a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists (and 5 rebounds and 4 steals). Embiid with 20 points including a 12-of-15 mark from the FT line. Maxey with 14 points and 6 rebounds. – 2:16 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. 76ers lead the Knicks 65-56.

• Barrett 12-2-5

• Fournier 14 pts

• Randle 11-5-2

• Sims 10 rebs

• Embiid 20 pts

• Harden 15-5-10

• Maxey 14 & 6

Knicks shooting 49-43-50 w/ 11 TOs. Sixers shooting 51-35-81 w/ 6 TOs. – 2:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philly leads it 65-56 at the half in New York. Joel Embiid has 20, James Harden has 15, 10, and 5, Tyrese Maxey has 14 and 6 rebounds. #Sixers – 2:15 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 65-56, at halftime.

Embiid: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

Harden: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 10 AST

Maxey: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL

Are you not entertained?? – 2:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime: 76ers 65, Knicks 56. After scoring 133 Friday, Philly is on pace for 130 today. Joel Embiid has 20 points and 3 boards, James Harden has 15 points, five boards, 10 assists and four steals, and the two have combined to shoot 20 free throws so far in this game. – 2:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid has notched 10 points in the second quarter, while Harden has dished out six assists in the quarter. – 2:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists in the half. – 2:13 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

“BUT EMBIID DOESN’T LIKE TO ROLL” – 2:13 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Saw a lot of 76ers jerseys and gear in Madison Square Garden before today’s game, and the fact Joel Embiid just got an MVP chant here loud enough to drown out boos from Knicks fans is proof of that. – 2:12 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid-Harden celebration GIF explosion in 3, 2, 1 – 2:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That’s now 2 catch and shoot 3-pointers for Tyrese Maxey. If that’s going to be a thing, that’s going to be a very helpful contribution to this team next to Harden. #Sixers – 1:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

James Harden has shrugged now at:

-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3

-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3

-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.

All Minor kinks but Harris-Harden are oil and water so far – 1:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton has 2 buckets due to his willingness to get out and run. He had a put back on a Harden Miss and then Harden pitched it ahead to him for a layup there on the goaltend. That’s a good sign to see. #Sixers – 1:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett in full-on attack mode again. Working screens until Harden switches onto him, then hitting the lane over and over. Already eight shot attempts in the paint today. – 1:52 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

That Harden-Harris stretch was clunky. Harris still has not scored and just misfired on a tough turnaround. Maxey and Embiid about to check back in. – 1:52 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Harden giving it to Korkmaz. #Coaching – 1:50 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

FYI, James Harden has passed Ben Simmons in threes as a Sixer. He did so in five quarters. – 1:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Sixers up 38-35 after 1 quarter – Harden with 13 points, Embiid has 10. Barrett, after 0-for-4 start, leads Knicks with 7 points. – 1:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 38-35, at the end of Q1.

Harden: 13 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL

Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 6-8 FT

Maxey: 7 PTS / 6 REB (!)

Harden’s 13 points came on just 4 shots. – 1:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harden. Step-back. Yowza.

Sixers lead 38-35 at the end of the first. Harden has 13 and 4. Philly is 5-of-9 from 3 and already has 12 fastbreak points. Keeping the Kicks right in this: They have a 4-0 offensive rebounding edge. – 1:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden up to 13 points after hitting a step-back three with 3.3 left in the first quarter. He made 3 of 4 baskets and all five of his foul shots to go with four assists and two steals as the #Sixers lead 38-35 after one quarter. – 1:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Two stepback 3-pointers by James Harden here late in the first quarter, with the second one making it 38-35 after one here in Philly. Harden has 13 points and 4 assists, Joel Embiid has 10 points and they’ve combined for 13 FTs. Foul-heavy game, as there have been 28 total FTs. – 1:45 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Harden already with 13 points and four assists at MSG, where the 76ers lead the Knicks 38-35 after one. Embiid has 10 points. – 1:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the 76ers lead the Knicks 38-35.

• Barrett 7 pts, 3 asts

• Randle 7 & 2

• Fournier 8 pts

• Sims 9 rebs, 2 asts

• Harden 13 pts, 4 asts

• Embiid 10 & 2 – 1:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden did what James Harden does. He drills another step back triple and he has 13 points and 4 assists. Philly leads it 38-35 after 1. #Sixers – 1:44 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden out there with:

Millsap

Korkmaz

D. Green

Niang (already hit a 3)

Like this look offensively. Also curious to see it with P Reed or WCS for lob threat.

Defensive struggling big time here no surprise. – 1:43 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Rj Barrett is missing a lot but he’s getting to the rim and making James Harden play defense. Feel like that’ll pay off eventually. – 1:42 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

My face every time Harden gathers for that step back:

😏 – 1:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harden now out there with Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Millsap. We could see Harris again before the first is over, based on how Doc said he wants to stagger the starters. – 1:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

This lineup without Harden is where Tobias Harris should probably be picking his spots. Doc pedetermining to marry the Tobi-Beard minutes despite Harris’ reluctance to bomb 3s could be a thing. – 1:35 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Sims playing that “why hasn’t this dude been in the rotation consistently?” type defense on Embiid – 1:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

We are less than seven minutes into this game, and Joel Embiid already has eight free throws – and he and James Harden have combined for 11. The two of them on the same team are really going to wear on other teams from a foul standpoint. – 1:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers keeping with the same rotation pattern early: Niang and Korkmaz in for Harris and Harden. – 1:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Embiid slip was grimy – 1:29 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid went down hard and grabbed his knee on a drive to the basket. The big fella appeared to be fouled. He jumped up, remained in the game and went back on defense. – 1:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang and Danny Green will be the 1st subs off the bench for Philly. They replace Tobias Harris and James Harden. Both Embiid and Maxey will remain on the floor. #Sixers – 1:28 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

That was a little scary. Embiid slipped down on a drive and immediately grabbed at his right knee, but he walked it off and went back on defense. – 1:28 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

That felt like at least an 8 on the Terrifying Embiid Fall scale. Good to see him pop back up. – 1:28 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Scary moment there, as Joel Embiid awkwardly went down and grabbed at his right knee. But he gets up after a brief time on the court and is moving around without issue. – 1:28 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Brief scare there as Joel Embiid goes down and grabs his knee, but he quickly gets up and stays in the game. – 1:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid with 8, James Harden with 5 and 3 assists, and Tyrese Maxey with 5. Philly leads it 20-14. #Sixers – 1:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.

Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Now Doc has … James Harden and Joel Embiid together – 1:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid just drew the 2nd foul on Mitchell Robinson. That’s now 4 team fouls on the Knicks. #Sixers – 1:20 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden has assisted on three of the Sixers’ first four made basket. He scored a layup on the other one. – 1:19 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

That’s the easiest two dunks Embiid has ever had in his career on back to back plays, both from Harden – 1:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden with a between the legs pass to Joel Embiid for a slam. The chemistry seems on point early. #Sixers – 1:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden to Joel Embiid on the fast break for a tomahawk dunk … you’ll be seeing that one on the highlight reels all night. – 1:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid and Harden have both earned trips to the FT line, 1:13 into the game. – 1:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid at the foul line and overflow Sixers fans chanted MVP on his first foul shot. That led to the Knicks fans to boo on his second attempt to drown them out. – 1:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is getting “MVP” chants already – 1:13 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Not surprisingly, James Harden drew the most fervent reaction during starting lineup intro. Mix of boos and cheers from a large Sixers contingent here on a Sunday afternoon. – 1:12 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Sounds like there’s around 15,000 Sixers fans at MSG today. Loud ovations for Harden and Embiid. – 1:07 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Re-watching the Wolves game and it’s staggering how much easier it was for Sixers against the zone. Just having someone make decisive, quick entry passes to Embiid in the middle of the floor should not be a revelation, but for those who watched this team this year, it was. – 12:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters:

Thybulle

Harris

Embiid

Maxey

Harden – 12:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tobias Harris had six points on 2-9 shooting on Friday while Joel Embiid (34 pt, 10 rbs), James Harden (27 pts, 12 asts, 8 rbs) and Tyrese Maxey (28 pts) all dominated. Doc Rivers was asked if the #Sixers will consciously try to get Harris more involved. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/t3BWfLIx1H – 12:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

#StatMuseSunday

We’re giving away $150 in https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the person who can guess how many combined free throws Joel Embiid and James Harden are going to take today. pic.twitter.com/fRWSRDlrqK – 12:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says that Philadelphia’s starting 5 is one of the best in the league. He praised Joel Embiid for being so versatile. #Sixers – 11:21 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tom Thibodeau says there’s “no question” Philadelphia’s new-look starting five is now among the NBA’s best after the addition of James Harden. – 11:20 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Brief notes/thoughts before James Harden’s second game as a Sixer:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:03 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Winning an NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:46 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden is right. He has nothing to prove … individually.

Winning an #NBA title isn’t all on Harden; it’s on Harden and his #76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:52 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Winning an #NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Knicks game. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden and Julius Randle. #NBA #PhilaUnite #NewYorkForever – 4:55 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Tonight was just the 13th time Nikola Jokić shot below 50% from the field in 54 total games, 24.1% of his games.

Joel Embiid has shot below 50% from the field 23 times out of 47 games, good for 48.9% of the time.

Free throws matter, but that’s a big gap. – 4:29 AM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I haven’t given it whole lotta thought, but I can’t recall a terrific team (BK) giving up numerous assets for a stone hole, & managing 2 restock sufficiently so soon after for the same stone hole. Harden & Imbiid can harmonize 2 Heaven’s Gate but ain’t getting by Nets, if healthy – 11:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae Young tonight:

41 PTS

11 AST

17-24 FG

He joins LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry (2x) as the only players with a 40p/10a game on 70% shooting since 2010. pic.twitter.com/dZtKvxBo8L – 9:46 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Takeaways from James Harden’s splendid #Sixers’ debut, including Doc Rivers’ rotation, starting lineup and living at the (foul) line: https://t.co/c3DDhL3Rk3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/mn3WVkFnIK – 7:00 PM

