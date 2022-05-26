Joel Embiid has comments on Jimmy Butler, Heat struggling vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are not playing basketball following their Round 2 elimination at the hands of former Sixers star Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but the Heat are having their struggles in the Eastern Conference finals.

In their Game 5 matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Heat have not been able to find any rhythm on the offensive end and even Butler has not had a big game. Miami has not been able to respond to either Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and their roster full of unsung players is struggling to score.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid, who has a fondness for Butler, tweeted out his own comments on the struggles the Heat have had. He essentially stated the obvious out there.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Heat do need another star, but for the sake of Sixers fans, it will not be Embiid. Philadelphia has no intention of moving the big fella as they move forward with their plans of contending for their own title.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid only making All-NBA second team

Related

Jayson Tatum confused by Joel Embiid not making All-NBA First Team

Sixers star James Harden back in the gym putting in offseason work

Stephen A. Smith believes Joel Embiid was snubbed from NBA First Team