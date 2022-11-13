Joel Embiid drops career-high 59 points in historic showing to lead 76ers past Jazz

Joel Embiid is the first player in recorded league history to drop at least 50 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a single game. (Bill Streicher/USA Today)

Joel Embiid went off on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man dropped a career-high 59 points in their 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center, nearly half of which he put up in the fourth quarter. He was just shy of a triple-double, too, adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks on the night, which also matched his career-high.

Embiid is the first person in recorded league history to drop at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a single game, too.

The 76ers were down six points at halftime, but had tied the game up entering the final period. That’s when Embiid, who was already having a solid outing, turned it on.

Embiid scored 26 of his 59 points in the final quarter, including a late 19-foot jumper to put the Jazz out of reach in the final minute. He was the only Philadelphia player to actually score in the final nearly seven minutes of the game, too, going on a solo 13-point burst.

Embiid finished shooting 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free throw line.

Embiid’s night isn’t totally out of nowhere. He was fresh off a season-high 42 points in their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, which marked just his second game of the year scoring at least 40 points. In total, Embiid put up 101 points in about 24 hours.

Tyrese Maxey was the only other 76ers player to score in double figures in the win. He finished with 18 points, and shot 8-of-24 from the field. As a team, Philadelphia went just 4-of-23 from the field. Outside of Embiid, Danuel House was the only other 76ers player to reach the free throw line, too.

Malik Beasley dropped 18 points off the bench to lead Utah. Both Lauri Markkannen and Collin Sexton added 15 points, and Kelly Olynyk finished with 14 for the Jazz, who have now lost two straight.

