Joe Toussaint and West Virginia find perfect match in each other

Joe Toussaint, the “born and raised” New York City point guard, is the ultimate match for Bob Huggins’ system.

The Bronx native is entering his senior season, and first year with WVU, with something to prove.

“I just can’t wait to get on the court and show the world what they’ve been missing,” said Toussaint, referring of course to being demoted from his starting role at Iowa just 21 games into the 2021-2022 season.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Toussaint accepted his new role on the Iowa squad, where he was praised for his positive attitude and maturity, and became a Marcus Smart-esque defensive lightning rod off the bench for the Hawkeyes. But he knew there was more left to his story.

“One thing about me, I’m never gonna quit,” said Toussaint.

After spending his first three years of eligibility at Iowa, Toussaint decided to enter the transfer portal to “pursue an expanded role at another institution”, eventually settling upon West Virginia. This decision came after it became clear, ensuing a discussion with former head coach Fran McCaffery, that he would be given limited minutes the following season, once again.

Now, Toussaint’s NYC flare, self-described as meaning “tough, gritty” and “strong minded”, is making waves on his new team, and receiving a fair share of praise from his new head coach Bob Huggins.

“He was really good at the Dayton game. He might be the guy walking out of there that we felt played the best of anybody there,” said Huggins, adding, “Keddy is the best on the ball defender we’ve had here in a while and I think Joe is getting right there with him.”

“I enjoy it to be honest. I’m that type of person, I play defense. That’s my cup of tea, so I feel like I fit in very well here,” said Toussaint.

In a system known for its tenacious defense, the defensive minded guard, who averaged 1.4 steals per game in just 17 minutes last season, is feeling right at home, much to the thanks of his new coach.

“Huggs did a very good job of bringing back my confidence… To be honest I feel like I’m in high school again, you know, a coach that believes in me, that trusts my work ethic, and just ready to let me play my game.”