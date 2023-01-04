Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands.

The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November.

The group includes arguably the greatest offensive lineman in the history of football, one of last decade’s most famous lockdown cornerbacks, Nos. 10, 11 and 17 on the NFL all-time receiving yard list, Nos. 9 and 18 on the sack list and the greatest return man of all time.

Here’s the full list:

Darrelle Revis, CB: 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2015-2016 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thomas, OT: 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

Willie Anderson, OT: 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt, WR: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Reggie Wayne, WR: 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Andre Johnson, WR: 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Jared Allen, DE: 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

DeMarcus Ware, LB: 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

Dwight Freeney, DE: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-2014 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Albert Lewis, CB: 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Ronde Barber, DB: 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin Hester, PR/KR: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Zach Thomas, LB: 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Willis, LB: 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, S: 1992-2004 Dallas Cowboys

Among that group, only Thomas, Revis and Freeney are new entrants. Johnson, Ware and Hester were all first-time finalists last year, but none of them made the cut.

Story continues

Thomas figures to be the shoo-in of the group, as it’s hard to see a man who made 10 straight Pro Bowls with six first-team All-Pro selections and the NFL record for most consecutive snaps played missing out. Revis (seven Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pros) probably isn’t far behind given the cultural cachet of “Revis Island.”

The group of inductees will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.