Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump’s State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday expressed serious doubt about a report that former President Donald Trump is actually enjoying the circus surrounding his expected indictment. (See the video below.)

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump has told friends he “welcomes the idea” of a perp walk before the media and has even suggested it would be a “fun experience.”

But Scarborough, the co-host of the “Morning Joe” show, wasn’t convinced by Trump’s reported posturing on his possible arrest for hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

It’s called “whistling past the graveyard,” said Scarborough.

“He’s not looking forward to any of it, he’s horrified,” Scarborough added. “He’s just talking big. The walls are closing in, as has been said before.”

Earlier in the show, Scarborough slammed Republicans including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for suggesting the potential arrest of Trump is politically motivated.

“I don’t know how stupid they think we are,” he said. “I don’t think it’s us. They actually think their own voters are stupid, and that’s what’s so insulting.”

