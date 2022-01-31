Joe Rogan Responses To Covid Vaccine Dust-Up With Neil Young; “Do Better – The Hamden Journal

Joe Rogan admitted today that he doesn’t “always get it right” on his podcast and promised to “do better” going forward as Spotify scrambled this weekend to contain the growing backlash to the ex-Fear Factor host’s take on Covid-19 vaccines.

The same day that CEO Daniel Ek announced the proliferation of the streaming service’s long-standing platform rules and add content warnings and disclaimers, Rogan took to social media to “address some of the controversy taking place over the past several days”with Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their tunes off Spotify over his “misinformation” on the need for vaccines.

In fact, self-proclaimed Neil Young fan Rogan said he was “very sorry” the iconic musicians felt it was either felt they had to get off Spotify over him. “I most certainly don’t want that,” Rogan declared.

“If there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, it’s having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones,” The Joe Rogan Experience host said, noting he agreed with Ek’s disclaimer and content warning plan. “I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on the podcasts in the future. I do all the scheduling myself and I don’t always get it right.”

Check out the video from Rogan below:

More.