Joe Rogan claims Biden document scandal a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory to his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024.

Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.”

He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t about politics” in his discussion with guests Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis.

Still, Rogan said he feels it was strange that Biden’s own aides were the people stating that they found classified documents in his Delaware home

“If all of a sudden, his own aides are sending — instead of like taking these classified documents, which you have located and going ‘well, let’s not do that again’ and f—ing lock them up somewhere, his own aides –“

“Self-reporting,” Gillis said, finishing Rogan’s sentence.

“Dude, come on,” Rogan replied. “That sounds sus.”

Biden has fallen under criticism from his own party over the document scandal. Getty Images

The White House admitted Saturday that six classified pages were discovered at Biden’s home in Wilmington this week — dating back to his time as vice president under Barack Obama.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur, a former US attorney, to investigate Biden’s handling of the classified documents.

Several Democrats have publicly aired their frustrations over the document scandal, especially after Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for allegedly housing loads of top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“It’s an embarrassment, no doubt about it,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) told Fox News Sunday.