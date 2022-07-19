Joe Rogan calls Trump an ‘existential threat to democracy’ and a ‘man baby’ on drugs

Podcaster Joe Rogan escalated his beef with former President Donald Trump on a recent episodeAP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

Joe Rogan is stepping up his beef with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan called Trump a “man baby” and “existential threat to democracy” in a recent episode.

“He’s a fucking toddler. He’s a toddler, that’s exactly how I talk to my kids,” guest Tom Segura said.

Top podcaster Joe Rogan escalated his feud with former President Donald Trump, calling him “an existential threat to democracy” and a “man-baby” on drugs in a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan, one of the most influential podcast hosts in the US, recently said that he would never have Trump on his show. “I don’t want to help him,” he said. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan has also praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender and Trump rival.

In an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” that aired Thursday, Rogan and guest Tom Segura discussed Trump’s energy levels and recovery from COVID-19 in October of 2020 after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment — and speculated about his use of Adderall.

“You gotta remember, Trump is fat and old. And four days after he was like, campaigning and waving to people here for days, that’s pretty impressive,” Rogan said. “That’s when I lost all my fear of the disease, I was like, I just need to get what that guy got…he thinks of his body like a battery, and he thinks when you exercise, you lose energy.”

“One thing that is incredible about that guy, even when you watch him as president was that he was full of fucking energy, full of it, every day, and they say slept like four hours a night,” Segura said.

“He’s on Adderall!” Rogan said. “Do you think he’s on Adderall?”

Segura then claimed that Trump was “gassed up” for shoots on “The Apprentice” because he had trouble reading.

“He gets very bored. He would get bored at the CIA briefing in the mornings…they would have to make it more engaging for him,” Segura said.

The New York Times and Washington Post have reported that Trump did not read his Presidential Daily Briefings and preferred looking at visuals and graphs. Segura also referenced how Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was known to “sandwich” bad news between good news for Trump.

“He’s a man baby,” Rogan said, laughing.

“He’s a fucking toddler. He’s a toddler, that’s exactly how I talk to my kids about shit,” Segura said.

Earlier in the show, Rogan and Segura mocked Trump for his history of repeatedly clashing with Forbes over his placement on the 400 wealthiest Americans list, and for posing as a publicist, “John Barron,” in his efforts to convince Forbes of his wealth throughout the 1980s.

“There’s almost a part of you that goes, ‘It’s always hilarious when someone doesn’t give a fuck that much,'” Segura said.

“If he weren’t an existential threat to democracy and the power that he wields over his minions wasn’t just so disturbing, it’d be hilarious. If he wasn’t in line for president, if he was just a baller…remember when he was in those videos, those rap songs? They were always referencing Trump, he was the man,” Rogan said.

