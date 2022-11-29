Joe Pesci Sustained “Serious Burns” In ‘Home Alone 2’ Filming Memorable Scene – The Hamden Journal

Joe Pesci is looking back at his time filming Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and recalled getting “serious burns” during one of the memorable scenes from the holiday movie.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” Pesci told People. “I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.”

Fans may recall that Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister runs into criminals Pesci’s Harry and Daniel Stern’s Marv once again but this time in the Big Apple. To try to get away from them, Kevin pulls pranks and sets traps for the villains in the movie. In one particular scene, Kevin’s trap sets Harry’s hat on fire.

It’s been 30 years since the Home Alone sequel was released, with Pesci starring in the first two films. When asked if he would return for another installment of the franchise, he wasn’t so sure if the magic could be captured again.

“While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals,” he said. “It’s a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.”

The last installment in the Home Alone series of movies was released in 2021 on Disney+ and titled Home Sweet Home Alone.

Relive the memorable Home Alone 2 scene in the video below.