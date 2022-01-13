‘Joe Millionaire’ contestant opens up about sex trafficking

During the second episode of Thursday night, while on a one-on-one date with one of the bachelors, Steven, things got serious when 29-year-old contestant Jennie Alexandra revealed a major confession about her past.

Jennie was nervous to share her story with Steven as she admitted, “It’s crazy, I’m usually guarded. I want to tell him, kind of, everything, and it’s weird doing that and not knowing someone that well. You don’t know what they’re gonna say or how they’re gonna react to it.”

However, Steven encouraged her and told her she was going to be fine. Jennie then told Steven, “I am, like, a victim of, like, sex trafficking. It happened six years ago, and we finally had trial four years after. Judge came back in my favor. It was a $13 million judgment and 20-year sentencing. And so that was, like, the most rewarding thing ever.”

Jenny, who is an attorney now, went on to share, “I wouldn’t be okay with myself if I didn’t at least try to do something about it, because it was, like, I can’t not do anything. And know in the back of my head, oh, they’re probably gonna do this to like other women. ‘Cause not only, like, stuff was put online. I mean, I was harassed.”

Fortunately, Steven, who just last week during the premiere had to awkwardly send one contestant home early following an uncomfortable conversation, didn’t feel uncomfortable about this conversation at all.

Steven told Jennie, “I can assure you, it has absolutely zero bearing on anything that we would have moving forward of how I feel about you. In fact, I can’t imagine having the strength to have to carry that burden. And from what I can tell thus far, you are a pretty damn amazing woman.”

Viewers took to social media praising Jennie for her bravery in sharing her story and also Steven for how he responded.

Ultimately, Jennie’s honesty and vulnerability made Steven fall for her even more.

“I can’t imagine a better date, especially a better first date. After tonight, my connection with Jennie is at an entirely new level, and I’m really excited to see what’s to come,” said Steven.

As for Jennie, as hard as it was for her to open up to Steven, Jennie stated, “I need to put it all out there to really see if we could have a future together or if it would work out.” And, in the end, she was glad she did.

“I was able to open up to him,” said Jennie. “He made that so easy. I thought tonight couldn’t have gone better, and I really hope he thinks the same. I’ve never been on a first date that has gone as well as tonight did. I’m honestly in shock.

Joe Millionaire airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

