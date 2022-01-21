‘Joe Millionaire’ contestant develops feelings for a crew member

fans were thrilled to say goodbye to one of the women, named Sara Rose, Thursday, after it came to the attention of the show’s host and butler, Martin, that she was trying to shoot her shot at one of the guys on the crew.

After one woman asked Sara who she was feeling between Kurt and Steven, Sara responded, “None.” The influencer from Texas then must’ve, somehow, forgotten she was on a reality TV show with cameras and microphones everywhere, as she stated, “But, like, what’s his name? Winston. He’s so cute,” as the cameras flashed to one of the guys on the production team.

Earlier in the episode, Sara had been one of five women on a group date with Kurt and Steven, where Sara told Kurt to be upfront about whether or not he was into her. However, even after Kurt told her he wanted her to stay and see where it goes, Sara stated, “I literally want to just, like, make him fall in love or whatever and just, like, shut him down so quick and, like, laugh about it.” Later, Sara also admitted, “I don’t care who gets hurt. I don’t care.”

“If I get eliminated, the first thing I want to do is get his number,” said Sara about crew member Winston.

Martin immediately went to Kurt and Steven to tell the bachelors that Sara Rose was not there for the right reasons. Upon hearing the news, Kurt and Steven both agreed, it was a “no-brainer.”

“I am highly annoyed because I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt,” said Kurt. ” But we’re just so far apart on the emotional maturity.” Martin then immediately pulled Sara from the group, who left smiling.

“Sara Rose walks in the room, and I’m looking at her face, and nothing. It’s almost like she figured this was gonna be coming,” shared Steven.

Steven told Sara, “We do know that, you know, you have started to fall for someone outside of the two of us and have talked quite a bit about someone from the crew here. We feel a bit jaded in that regard that maybe the true intentions and motives weren’t to be here to find love. You know, if you weren’t into us, we could have had someone else stay here that was here to fall in love. And so that is the biggest feeling, of, like, it was a waste of time to, you know, try to spend time with you if you were never into us in the first place.”

While some viewers were glad to see Sara Rose go, others were actually curious if she ever did get Winston’s number and if they talked after the show.

Even Bachelor and Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay tweeted:

As for Kurt, he felt offended. “I’m frustrated that Sara even came here. It just reaffirms to me that she’s here for clout. She’s here to push her Instagram and not here to find love,” stated Kurt.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Watch ‘Joe Millionaire’ contestant Jennie Alexandra opening up about being a victim of sex trafficking:

