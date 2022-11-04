Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.

Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles.

CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005 to 2020, followed the BAU squad as they investigated and analyzed the nation’s most dangerous serial killers and individual crimes. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney — who played Dr. Spencer Reid and Special Agent Matt Simmons, respectively — are not yet confirmed to appear in the reboot.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer, who ran the original “Criminal Minds,” serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the revival series. Breen Frazier, Christopher Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive produce, with Frazier and Barbour serving as writers and Kershaw as director.

The 10-episode first season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere with a two-episode special on Nov. 24 on Paramount Plus. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays until its mid-season finale on Dec. 15. The season will return on Jan. 12 through Feb. 9.

Watch the full trailer below.

