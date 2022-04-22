Joe Manganiello Joins Uma Thurman And Samuel L. Jackson In ‘Kill Room’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room.

Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld.

The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp Fiction stars Jackson and Thurman after they recently appeared onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony as a part of a Pulp Fiction reunion.

The Kill Room is written by Jonathan Jacobson and will be directed by Nicol Paone. Yale Entertainment produces and its recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, is handling international sales and co-repping the U.S. rights with ICM. The project will be on sale at the upcoming Cannes market.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, and William Rosenfeld of Such Content.

Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman, and Jeffrey Tusi.

Manganiello stars in the upcoming AMC drama series Moonhaven. He can currently be seen in the Netflix feature Metal Lords, from D.B Weiss and David Benioff. Manganiello also re-teamed with Zack Snyder to star in the upcoming Netflix series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, after appearing in Snyder’s Justice League: The Snyder Cut for HBO Max.

Manganiello is represented by ICM, Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light llp, and The Initiative Group.