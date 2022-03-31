Joe Manchin swings at Biden’s billionaire tax, saying the superrich can’t be taxed on ‘things you don’t have’

Sen. Joe Manchin leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden in December.Scott J. Applewhite/AP

Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday swung at President Joe Biden’s proposal for a tax on billionaires.

The wealthiest Americans shouldn’t be taxed on “things you don’t have,” he said, per Bloomberg.

It may spell the end of the road for the White House’s latest plan.

Sen. Joe Manchin poured cold water on President Joe Biden’s new billionaire tax plan on Monday, dealing a potentially fatal blow to its prospects in Congress.

The wealthiest Americans shouldn’t be taxed on “things you don’t have,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “You might have it on paper. There are other ways for people to pay their fair share, and I think everyone should pay.”

The conservative Democrat’s reluctance could be the end of the road for the White House’s proposal. Democrats are closer to reviving swaths of their climate and healthcare agendas, but those can reach Biden’s desk only if all 50 Senate Democrats back them.

The plan would establish a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth $100 million or more and would expand the definition of taxable income to include the accruing value of unsold investments like stocks or bonds, otherwise known as unrealized capital gains. Currently, gains on investments are taxed only when they’re sold for cash.

It’s the first time the Biden administration has drawn up a plan to hit the growing fortunes of billionaires, and it’s meant to change how the American tax code treats income.

Approached by Insider on Tuesday about his opposition to Biden’s proposed tax on billionaires, Manchin threw up his hands and said, “You’ll have to check with them.”

He later told reporters: “You can’t tax something that’s not earned — earned income is what we’re based on. Unrealized gains is not the way to do it.”

Most Americans get their income through a paycheck, but the richest families tend to see their wealth grow through the increasing value of their financial investments. Those are often taxed at a much lower rate than income — and only after they’re sold for a profit. That gives the superrich an incentive to hold on to investments and pass them on to their heirs; they’re not taxed at that point either.

One senior Democrat pushed back. “There is no question that in any way this topic comes up, the billionaires have something of immense value,” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, told Insider, adding that he’s strongly in favor of ensuring that the richest people pay an equal share of their income in taxes compared with teachers and firefighters.

Some billionaires, like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, would pay a lot more in taxes to the federal government under Biden’s plan. According to calculations from the economist Gabriel Zucman, Musk’s tax bill would amount to an extra $50 billion over 10 years.

Manchin last fall had also expressed resistance to a similar tax proposal from Wyden designed to hit billionaires. That plan was aimed at 700 billionaires and was intended to finance much of Biden’s social and climate plans.

“I’m supporting basically that everyone should pay their fair share,” Manchin said in late October. “And I’ve just tried to think of it — I don’t like the connotation that we’re targeting different people.”

