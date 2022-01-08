West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.

The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report.

Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House.

“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?”

Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K and an additional tax on billionaires. However, the WaPo said, there would be no expanded child tax credit in Manchin’s compromise. The latter was considered potentially becoming permanent, vastly increasing the cost of the original Biden proposal.

Without Manchin’s vote, the 50-50 split in the Senate means the budget bill can’t go forward.

In November, Manchin said he woudl be a “No” vote on the original Biden plan. dubbed the Build Back Better Act. It was considered the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda.

“If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”