Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris & Richa Moorjani Join Season 5 Of FX Series – The Hamden Journal

Fargo has rounded out the main cast of its upcoming fifth installment, with Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) joining the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Set in 2019, Season 5 of the Noah Hawley-created anthology series answers the question, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Joe Keery will play Gator Tillman; Morris will play Witt Farr; Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead.

Hawley and his production company 26 Keys lead the creative team of the latest installment of the award-winning series. Warren Littlefield also serves as an executive producer via his production company The Littlefield Company, along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

Joe Keery stars as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Stranger Things. He recently wrapped production on romantic drama film, Marmalade, alongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge. He also starred opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Lil Rel Howery in Free Guy and lead the comedy horror Spree, directed by Eugene Kotylyarenko. Keery is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Morris most recently played the titular lead in Woke, which aired for two seasons on Hulu. He also can be seen in National Geographic’s limited series Valley of the Boom and in Sony’s recent release, Bloodshot, opposite Vin Diesel, and in Danny Boyle’s feature film, Yesterday. Morris is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Moorjani is known for her role in the Netflix/Mindy Kaling dramedy Never Have I Ever, which recently wrapped production on the fourth and final season. Moorjani is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.