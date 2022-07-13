Joe Keery, Camila Morrone & Aldis Hodge Star In Keir O’Donnell’s ‘Marmalade’ – The Hamden Journal

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge have been revealed as the key cast members of Keir O’Donnell’s romantic heist drama Marmalade as the production wraps in Minnesota.

Cinematographer Polly Morgan, whose upcoming credits include Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing and The Woman King starring Viola Davis, is also attached to the project.

The feature is produced by Tea Shop Productions’ James Harris and Mark Lane with Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg under the Signature Films banner, and in association with Jason Shapiro, Silver Lining Entertainment. Signature Films announced that filming has just concluded.

The film is O’Donnell’s directorial debut after multiple credits in front of the camera including Ambulance, Gifted, American Sniper and Wedding Crashers.

Based on O’Donnell’s script, it revolves around a naive small-town man who ends up in jail and narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life.

Keery is best known for portraying Steve Harrington in Netflix’s series Stranger Things, with other recent credits including Shawn Levy’s Free Guy and social media satire Spree.

Morrone will next be seen starring alongside Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the Amazon Studios series adaptation Daisy Jones & The Six, which is currently in post-production. Recent film credits include Never Goin’ Back for A24 and Mickey and the Bear.

Hodge stars as Hawkman in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam for DC Comics and Warner Bros. He recently wrapped production on Parallel Forests alongside his brother Edwin Hodge.

Signature Films is the production arm of Goldberg’s Los Angeles-based company Signature Entertainment.