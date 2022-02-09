Joe Ingles to Blazers, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Jazz as part of three-team trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick.

Joe Ingles will probably never play for the Blazers but do not tell your dad that he is already ordering a custom jersey – 2:13 PM

According to @Michael Scotto, the Jazz have expressed interest in Eric Gordon. They are shopping the expiring contract of Joe Ingles and a first-round pick. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM

Also, following the game tonight, Nickeil Alexander-Walker probably stuck around for an extra 10-15 minutes taking pictures with fans. – 12:01 AM

The Pelicans traded Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Both still showed up to Tuesday night’s game. Willie Green said he’s never seen anything like it.

“It kind of shows the organization that we want to be,” Brandon Ingram said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:43 PM

Brandon Ingram says he’s going to “bust their ass” when he sees Josh Hart or Nickeil Alexander-Walker opposite him on the court in an opponent’s jersey.

Then he added, “I know their scouting report,” with the wriest of grins. – 11:30 PM

Brandon Ingram asked about playing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker later this season:

He smiled and said, “As a competitor, I’m trying to bust they ass. … I know the scouting report on both of them.” – 11:29 PM

Brandon Ingram on seeing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside:

“That’s special. It kind of shows the organization we want to be…it shows their character too.” – 11:25 PM

Naji Marshall says that he and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were talking the whole second half and making side bets. They were betting Naji’s 3-point shots: makes vs misses.

Naji adds he can’t wait to play Portland and face them. – 11:21 PM

“I’ve never seen anything like that before.” — Willie Green in describing Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside and their former teammates consistently interacting with the duo all night.

Green says it’s indicative of the culture being built in New Orleans. – 10:44 PM

Don’t know why Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker went to the game after they were traded but it’s very sweet. – 10:30 PM

The Pelicans players and staff going over to greet Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/uhnEuom26y – 10:29 PM

The entire Pelicans squad just went over to say their goodbyes to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker including coach Willie Green. pic.twitter.com/Umy7IlnCZJ – 10:28 PM

Pelicans beat the Rockets 110-97.

Jose Alvarado was the first to go up to Josh Hart & Nickeil Alexander-Walker for another hug. Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram then all followed suit, with other players and staff members filing in later as well. – 10:28 PM

Pelicans 110, Rockets 97. Pels all make their way to Jason Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the front row. KPJ with a season high 27. – 10:27 PM

A proper sendoff for Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as ⁦@New Orleans Pelicans⁩ posts a live video of them sitting courtside with the caption, “Thank you Josh & Nickeil.”

👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/bV89M6CjIM – 9:52 PM

Pels shout out Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/xUq5EtXC6s – 9:51 PM

Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are sitting courtside together to watch the team that traded them today.

Says a lot about the culture New Orleans has built this season. – 9:44 PM

Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker sitting courtside together. pic.twitter.com/tE4kjCTIOC – 9:39 PM

Now Nickeil Alexander-Walker is here at tonight’s game (with the green hat) pic.twitter.com/UqOqFY98Q8 – 9:36 PM

And now, Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes an appearance at the Pelicans game. pic.twitter.com/BO0PyZlTlJ – 9:35 PM

Now Nickeil Alexander-Walker is walking in. – 9:35 PM

Amazing perspective from Joe Ingles on the Jazz broadcast: “I hope it’s not the end. I have had an amazing eight years here so far. If I can be a part of the piece that gets someone here to help these guys it would be honor in a different sense.” – 9:36 PM

Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/6):

OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT – Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear)

QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (Right Knee Soreness)

QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) – 7:00 PM

The Trail Blazers have acquired Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, the better of New Orleans’ and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and New Orleans’ 2027 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, the team announced today. In a related move, the Trail Blazers have waived Cody Zeller. -via NBA.com / February 8, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick and future second to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2022