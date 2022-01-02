Joe Gatto Announces Split from Wife, Exit from Impractical Jokers ‘Due to Some Issues in My Personal Life’

joe gatto

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Joe Gatto is leaving Impractical Jokers.

On Friday evening, the 45-year-old comedian announced in a lengthy Instagram post that he will be exiting the popular truTV hidden camera television series after a decade “due to some issues in my personal life.”

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote alongside a black and white image of himself.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” he continued.

RELATED: Sal Vulcano on Making Season 9 of Impractical Jokers COVID-Safe — and His ‘Regal’ New Name

Gatto then noted that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, “decided to amicably part ways” following their 2013 marriage. “So now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” he shared.

Continuing his candid message, Gatto then mentioned the other members of his comedy group — James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life,” he wrote. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

Impractical Jokers

Courtesy TruTV From left: James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto and Brian Quinn of Impractical Jokers.

Gatto also singled out “the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes.” He added: “I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Story continues

Concluding his post, Gatto thanked fans for their support over the years. “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Should One of the Impractical Jokers Be PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive?

In a statement that was shared on Quinn’s Instagram page, the remaining three stars promised to “get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the trio wrote. “While we are saddened to see him go, we [can’t wait] to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”

Impractical Jokers has aired nine seasons and multiple specials on truTV after premiering Dec. 15, 2011.