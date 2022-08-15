With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town.

Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.

“Obviously, people are going to bring it up to me,” Flacco said, via SI.com. “I’ve been in a bunch of games where guys played their past teams, coaches have played their past teams, and usually the emotions are crazy. Guys are acting like they’re so cool during the week, ‘It doesn’t mean anything.’ I probably thought about it a tiny bit. It’s so far away and who knows what’s going to happen at this point? But I definitely thought about it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not going to be a big deal,’ but deep down I’m going to try and make sure it’s not the biggest deal in the world, but I’ve been through it enough and seen guys go through it . . . it’s a different thing.”

Flacco started four games for the Jets in 2020 and one in 2021. The Jets have lost all five games Flacco started. For Flacco to get his first win as a Jet against the Ravens would be special.

Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk