Peacock has released the first trailer for “Joe vs. Carole,” the streamer’s scripted take on the events featured in “Tiger King.”

John Cameron Mitchell stars as Joe Exotic, with Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. It also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham The eight-episode series will debut on March 3. The trailer can be seen below.

Adapted from the Wondery Podcast of the same name, “Joe vs Carole” centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer on the series under his overall deal with UCP. He is also the showrunner. McKinnon executive produces in addition to starring. Alex Katsnelson executive produces as well along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Justin Tipping executive produces and directed episodes 1-4 and 8. Natalie Bailey directed episodes 5-7. UCP is the studio.

“‘Joe vs. Carole’ is a wild ride,” said Frankel. “It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch ’Joe vs. Carole’ just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

