Joe Earley Promoted To Lead Disney’s Streaming Efforts As Michael Paull Exits – The Hamden Journal

Disney has a new streaming boss.

Joe Earley, who was President of Hulu, has been promoted to President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment and Michael Paull, who was previously in that role, is leaving the company.

The move comes after Bob Iger launched Disney Entertainment, the new division run by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, in February, a shakeup that saw the pair take over all of the company’s global streaming businesses and managing all content decisions for Disney+ and Disney-controlled Hulu. These functions previously sat under Kareem Daniel’s Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) division.

Earley will report directly to Walden and Bergman and will continue to lead Hulu until a successor is identified. In his new role, Earley will work closely with content teams around the company to continue to expand the company’s streaming efforts across both Disney+ and Hulu.

Earley joined Disney in January 2019 to oversee Disney+ marketing and operations in the leadup to its launch, adding responsibility for content curation in 2021 as the service expanded to dozens of markets worldwide. He was named president of Hulu in January 2022.

Before joining Disney, he was president of The Jackal Group and COO for Fox Television Group.

Paull is leaving the company after six years. He joined in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Bamtech Media, where he served as CEO and was promoted in January 2022 as part of Bob Chapek’s streaming reorg. Prior to Bamtech, Paull spent five years at Amazon as Vice President, Digital Video, where he ran Amazon Channels worldwide.

“Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding,” said Earley. “I’m incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation across the streaming landscape.”

“Joe has proven himself to be an extraordinary asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney’s streaming strategy into the future,” added Bergman and Walden. “His vast industry experience and deep understanding of what sets our prestigious portfolio of brands apart will be essential as we build on our robust direct-to-consumer efforts. Joe is a talented, passionate leader, committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter.”