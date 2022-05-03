Joe Dumars wanted more control over Kings front office

Joe Dumars’ contract was expiring, and I’m told he wanted more direct control over the front office if he was going to return. In Dumars’ desired structure, Monte McNair would have reported to him rather than Ranadivé. Ranadivé didn’t share an interest in that sort of setup, and now Dumars has opted for this prominent role with the league. Considering the bizarre way the Kings’ GM search unfolded nearly two years ago, when Dumars showed strong signs of wanting the job he would later play a pivotal part in filling, none of this should come as a surprise. A source with knowledge of the situation said it does not appear Dumars’ role will be filled.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Sacramento Kings chief strategy officer Joe Dumars is departing from the organization and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is joining the NBA as its Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 2, 2022

Sean Cunningham: Monte McNair is restructuring the Sacramento Kings basketball ops department. Asst. GM Ken Catanella will not be back, sources tell me. His contract was coming to an end & will not be renewed after 6 seasons with the team. He is a valuable resource with a ton of experience -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 12, 2022