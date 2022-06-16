Joe Chrest Joins Peacock’s ‘A Friend Of The Family’ Limited Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Chrest (Stranger Things) has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in A Friend of the Family, Peacock’s limited series From Nick Antosca and UCP.

A Friend Of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

Chrest will play Bishop Matthew Paulse, a local Bishop in Pocatello. He hosts a service that the Brobergs attend, and later is dazzled by a visit from Elder Gordon Hinkley. He is an important authority figure in the Brobergs’ life and plays a powerful role in the community. He believes in protecting members of his congregation and will make choices that he believes are righteous but later regrets.

From Antosca’s overall deal with UCP, A Friend Of The Family is produced by Antosca under his Eat the Cat banner, Alex Hedlund and director Eliza Hittman. Producers are Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg. Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films serves as consulting producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Chrest, who currently recurs as Ted Wheeler on Netflix’s Stranger Things, will next be seen in this summer’s Where The Crawdads Sing and has a supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon later this year. He is repped by People Store and Stride Management.