LeBron James, NFL players and more show love to Super Bowl-bound Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have fans everywhere.

If he’s not winning over folks for his on-field play, it’s his glasses he wore after a game that went viral.

That, or it’s his wicked turtleneck-chain combo he rocked before and after the AFC title game. That look matched an iconic combo once worn by The Rock that has since lived on as an internet meme.

And The Rock saw it.

The Rock posted this on his Twitter account once he saw the look:

“Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams. One is going to the #SuperBowl and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy. The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a f***** up haircut.”

This is what The Rock was looking at:

Pretty cool moment for Burrow, who told reporters after beating the Kanas City Chiefs that the on-field stuff isn’t shocking, but that the outside attention from major names is:

“The situation that I’m in socially, doesn’t really feel real to me. In my head, I’m just the same old guy. Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday, you’ve got LeBron tweeting at me. That part is surreal. The football part, not so much, but that stuff is crazy.”

