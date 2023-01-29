Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance’s pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, “Sorry.”

The bear is holding a red tag that reads, “Sorry in Advance.”

While we don’t know what the bear on the shirt or Burrow might be apologizing for, we do know Sorry in Advance is the name of the clothing line that makes the shirt, which is being sold for $58 on its official website.

Here was the Bengals’ tweet about what Burrow wore:

