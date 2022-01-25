Joe Burrow is in for ‘rude awakening’ at Arrowhead Stadium

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after the win over the Buffalo Bills a AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New York Post analyst and former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes addressed a quote attributed during the regular season to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow about crowd noise, in which the former LSU standout suggested that he was prepared for playing in the loudest environments as a professional because he played in Southeastern Conference stadiums collegiately.

From Tynes via Twitter:

Burrow said the following after the Bengals’ 41-17 win against the Ravens in Baltimore in October, per NBC Sports’ Peter King: “We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass. But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”

Reaction to Tynes’ tweet from The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel:

In Sept. 2020, Tynes tweeted that he “never tried” the “old pulled calf” after then-Bengals kicker Randy Bullock – now with the Tennessee Titans – missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt at the end of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawrence Tynes says Joe Burrow is in for ‘rude awakening’ at Arrowhead