10 thoughts on the Bengals as they exit Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will look to Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for how to approach the next steps coming out of the loss in Super Bowl 56.

Taking the podium after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow revealed that he spent some of the extra time off before the big game taking in “A Football Life,” featuring Warner.

He made a point to stress what he’d gleaned and how he’ll apply it, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“I kind of thought about this in the locker room when they lost one and later within the documentary they said, or he said, that they let it sting too much and that they didn’t celebrate what they accomplished. So, we are going to, obviously it stings, but you know we had a great year, and it didn’t come out this last game like we wanted to, but I think, we still have something to celebrate.”

That was a common theme among Bengals players after the game — the loss hurts, but the season’s worth celebrating.

Fans would surely agree, as a 30-plus-year curse ended and the team reached the Super Bowl in what some would classify as ahead-of-schedule fashion. They’re very well positioned to keep building out around the Burrow-led core and keep contending.

Warner, by the way, went to three Super Bowls, winning one and going to the Hall.

