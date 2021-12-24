Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King split after 2 months of marriage: report

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan O’Toole King and Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, are avoiding the mistletoe smooches this holiday season.

The pair have said they split after just two months of marriage.

“She has told friends they broke up,” a source told Page Six on Friday.

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot a month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

The White House described the event as a “small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.”

King’s previous husband, former big league slugger Jim Edmonds, whom she shares three children with, told the Daily Mail he “thought it was a joke” when she and Biden said their “I dos.”

Edmonds filed for divorce in October 2019 after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he denied.

“They’d been dating for about four weeks!” Edmonds added to the Daily Mail.

However, King, 37, said she had no doubt Biden Owens, 42, was the one for her.

Meghan King has reportedly split from Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, after just two months of marriage. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

“We just knew,” King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials at the time. “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens,” she added.

Owens is the son of Biden’s younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens “connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke.”

“By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together,” she revealed. “We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Reps for King and Owens did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.