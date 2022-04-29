Joe Biden used alias of KGB spy from Tom Clancy novels: Hunter emails

Joe Biden wrote to his son Hunter and others close to him using the pseudonym “Peter Henderson” – a fictional Soviet Union-era spy in several Tom Clancy novels who infiltrated the US government, emails show.

The messages contained on Hunter’s abandoned laptop appear to indicate the then-VP started using the fictitious mole’s moniker in October 2016 while forwarding a YouTube video to his son Hunter, brother Jim, daughter-in-law Hallie, as well as his sister and longtime political strategist Valerie Biden Owens.

Biden sent the message using an email address with a username of “67stingray” — a clear reference to his beloved 1967 Corvette Stingray.

The name attached to Biden’s “67stingray” account at the time was “Peter Henderson” – which matches the name of the KGB spy in Clancy’s popular Jack Ryan series, according to online fan pages.

Henderson, whose codename was Cassius in Clancy’s realm, worked as a “minor Senate aide” in 1970 before becoming a Russian spy who was later caught by the CIA and turned into a double agent.

Biden sent the message using an email address with a username of “67stingray,” a reference to his 1967 Corvette Stingray. Adam Schultz/Biden For President

He was then freed due to “deep knowledge of secret information on the Soviet Union,” according to an authoritative Jack Ryan fan site. The character appeared in four Clancy novels, including “The Hunt for Red October.”

New York Post cover for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. New York Post

Weeks later, Biden appeared to still be using the mysterious alias in November 2016 while forwarding a Forbes story about how demographic trends “spell trouble” for China and Russia, but indicate “prosperity” ahead in the US.

The message was sent from Biden’s “67stingray” account, the email shows.

The account then sent a short yet emotional message to Hunter Biden on Jan. 3, 2017, just weeks before Biden left the White House after eight years as vice president in Barack Obama’s administration.

“Keep in touch,” the message sent from an iPhone read. “Love Dad.”

The White House didn’t respond to an inquiry by The Post Friday about the Peter Henderson alias. The connection was first noted by The National Pulse in October 2020.

It’s unclear if the account is still being used by Biden in any capacity, but the last message contained on Hunter’s laptop tied to the name is a February 2018 “invitation for Vice President Biden” forwarded by his sister Valerie to speak to a class at the University of Pennsylvania.

Biden has had longtime ties to the Ivy League institution, where he received an honorary degree in 2013, according to Penn.

Biden’s unabashed affinity for his green, 300-horsepower Corvette convertible is also well-documented – with him even appearing on a CNBC segment of “Jay Leno’s Garage” in 2016.

The commander in chief, meanwhile, recently recalled the gas-guzzler during an Earth Day appearance in Seattle, where he vowed to make every US military vehicle climate-friendly despite acknowledging his Stingray was green only in color.

“I’m an automobile buff,” Biden told the crowd before botching his Corvette’s model year. “I have a ’68 Corvette that does nothing but pollute the air. But I don’t drive it much.”

It’s unclear if the account, revealed in Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, is still being used by his father.

In October 2020, The Post exclusively revealed the existence of Hunter Biden’s emails in a series reports based on the contents of a damaged MacBook Pro laptop that was abandoned at a repair shop in the Biden family’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

After downplaying the emails as unverified, both the New York Times and the Washington Post authenticated many of them — including some apparently being used in a federal probe of suspected tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations by Hunter Biden.