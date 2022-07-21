Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Experiencing “Very Mild Symptoms” – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House announced on Thursday.

Biden’s positive diagnosis may underscore the highly infectious nature of the latest Covid variant, although it is unclear what strand of the virus he may have contracted.

The White House has been particularly cautious about testing those who are in close contact with Biden. Still, the president has kept a very public schedule that includes public events, at the White House and elsewhere. He had planned to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday for a speech on the new gun safety law and to attend a fundraiser.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Jean-Pierre said that “consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

The press secretary said that they will provide a daily update on Biden’s status, whole the medical unit will inform the president’s close contacts of his positive case.

“The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result,” Jean-Pierre said.

Dr. Ashish Jah, who is leading the administration’s Covid response, told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond that Biden did not have a fever this morning, but has a runny nose and some fatigue. Biden has been vaccinated and double boosted, but at 79, he is in a higher risk category for serious complications.

More to come.